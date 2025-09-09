Shinobi: Art of Vengeance recently hit modern-day systems and is an excellent update of Sega's legendary ninja-based action series.

Developed by Sega and French studio Lizardcube, the game is a 2D action platformer which places franchise protagonist Joe Musashi very much in the spotlight – although he remains relatively mute throughout the adventure, outside of a grunt or two.

You might assume then that with such limited vocal work on offer, Sega might simply get the office work experience staffer to take the role of Musashi's voice actor – but, as flagged by Games from the Black Hole's Ashley Day, that isn't the case.

Instead, the company has rolled out (no pun intended) someone with real history when it comes to Sega: Takenobu Mitsuyoshi, famous for singing many of the songs featured in Daytona USA.

Sega fans will be aware that Mitsuyoshi's unique contribution to Daytona USA's soundtrack is just part of his skillset; he's a composer as well as a singer, and has penned tracks for Virtua Fighter 2, Shenmue, Sega Rally Championship, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Mitsuyoshi also voices Yamoto in Art of Vengeance.