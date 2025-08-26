Update [ ]:

The Project EGG social media account has posted a statement which goes into a little more detail as to why the EGGCONSOLE versions of Fray and Brandish Renewal are being removed from digital distribution.

As was speculated by @allcityslopshop.com / Gosokkyu, both games use an MS-DOS-compatible PC98 emulator, MEG-DOS, which was developed by SPS and is now owned by M2. It would appear M2 itself did not authorise its use.

"Last night, we had constructive discussions with M2 Corporation's representative, Mr. Horii, regarding the rights related to MEGDOS and the future structure," says the Project EGG account. "We sincerely apologize for the unauthorized use, albeit unintentional, which caused concern and inconvenience to M2 Corporation and other related parties. We will strive to ensure that retro games can be used with greater peace of mind in the future, and we kindly ask for your continued support."

Gosokkyu also notes that today's EGG Console release, Puyo Puyo for PC98, is currently unavailable, so that might be impacted by this as well.

put simply, they may have found a path towards bringing those games back to Switch, but that doesn't mean they're not in hot water do also note that today's EGG Console release (Puyo Puyo for PC98) is also unavailable... store-jp.nintendo.com/item/softwar... 🇯🇵 — GSK | ALL CITY SLOP SHOP (ETA SOON) (@allcityslopshop.com) 2025-08-28T07:56:51.159Z

Original Story: It has been revealed that the EGGCONSOLE versions of Fray and Brandish Renewal are being removed from digital distribution.

The move was confirmed by the publisher today, with no reason given for the removal.

"Due to circumstances, we will be discontinuing the distribution of the EGG console versions of "Fray (PC-9801 version)" and "Brandish Renewal (PC-9801 version)," says the Project Egg social media account.

"We deeply apologize for any inconvenience caused to all related parties and users. We kindly ask for your continued support of EGG console in the future."

The removal of Brandish Renewal is highly unusual, as the game only launched this month.

While no reason has been given, ‪@allcityslopshop.com has speculated that it could be down to the use of MS-DOS in the emulator:‬

D4E's pulling the EGG Console versions of Fray and Brandish Renewal off the Switch eShop (both seem to still be up in the US, so ya might wanna act fast) they didn't give an explicit reason, but if you've booted either release, you might've noticed why: they straight up used MSDOS in their PC98 emu — GSK | ALL CITY SLOP SHOP (ETA SOON) (@allcityslopshop.com) 2025-08-26T11:12:11.630Z

The publisher has confirmed that those who have already purchased the games will still be able to redownload them after they have been removed from the eShop.