Capcom has announced that it will be releasing a new "Title Update" for the Capcom Fighting Collection 2 later this week.

The new update will go live on Thursday, August 7th, 2025, and will include new artwork, quality of life improvements, and remix tracks from Cap-Jams, as well as the addition of four characters — Maki, Yun, Eagle, and Ingrid — for Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER.

Maki, Yun, Eagle were all characters featured in Crawfish Interactive's 2002 Game Boy Advance port of Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER and were all based on existing Capcom characters. Maki, for instance, had previously debuted in Final Fight 2, while Yun had first appeared in Street Fighter III: New Generation, and Eagle was a character who actually dates back to the original Street Fighter (though they wouldn't get their playable debut until Capcom vs. SNK 2).

As for Ingrid, she was introduced a few years later, in the 2006 PSP version of the game, joining the roster, alongside the three above characters. Prior to that, she had originally been intended as a playable character in the cancelled Capcom fighting game Capcom Fighting All-Stars and had also made an appearance in the 2004 game Capcom Fighting Evolution.

Here are the 8 titles included in the collection:

- Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

- Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

- Capcom Fighting Evolution

- Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

- Project Justice

- Power Stone

- Power Stone 2

- Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

If you fancy checking out the update, and don't already own a copy of the game, it is available to buy across Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.