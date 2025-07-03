D4 Enterprise, the company behind the EGGCONSOLE series of retro reissues, has revealed the next classic title it will bringing to the Nintendo Switch will be Compile and Pony Canyon's vertically-scrolling shoot 'em up Zanac EX.

Zanac EX is an MSX2 game that is occasionally referred to online as "a sequel" to the original MSX Zanac (including in the information shared with this latest announcement), but could perhaps be more accurately described as a slightly rearranged version of the previous title.

It features slightly improved graphics from the MSX title with more colours, and also notably removes the sidebar present in the MSX version of the game (similar to the FDS version), widening the play area and moving information like your score, lives, timer, and collected power chips to the top of the screen.

The game will be available to buy on the Nintendo Switch eShop from July 10th, and is priced at $6.49, according to the official EGGCONSOLE website.

Here's a description of the title, courtesy of the publisher:

This is a vertically scrolling SF shooting game released in Japan by COMPILE in 1986. Story-wise, it serves as a sequel to the MSX version of “ZANAC”, with players piloting the cutting-edge AFX-6502 “ZANAC” to battle against organic intelligence. The AFX-6502 “ZANAC” is equipped with both a standard shot and special weapons. By collecting numbered chips that appear during combat, players can switch special shots, and by collecting the same chip consecutively, they can enhance their special shots. The variety of special shots includes piercing rounds that take down multiple enemies in a row, omnidirectional shots that fire in eight directions—common in shooting games—as well as defensive barriers, vibrating shots that move rapidly left and right, and rotating shots that spin quickly around the player’s ship. Whether switching between different shots depending on the situation or focusing on strengthening a preferred special shot, players can tailor their playstyle for an optimal experience.

A defining feature of this game is the ALC (Auto Level Control) system. In ZANAC EX, the intensity of enemy attacks dynamically adjusts based on how players progress through battles. Destroying enemy fortresses or shooting down reconnaissance units, for example, weakens enemy assaults. This system ensures that every playthrough unfolds differently, keeping the gameplay fresh and engaging.

Something worth highlighting is that this isn't the first time Zanac has been reissued for the Nintendo Switch.

Back in 2021, G-Mode released the 2005 mobile port of the game on Switch as part of its G-Mode Archives series, while, earlier this year, D4 Enterprise EGGCONSOLE made the MSX original available on the Nintendo console for the first time.