Rock It Games, a publisher of physical and digital retro and indie games, revealed earlier this week that it is partnering with City Connection to rerelease two classic Jaleco sports games for modern PCs (via GOG).

Jaleco Sports: Goal! is a new 2-in-one retro compilation featuring Tose and Jaleco's 1988 Famicom title Moero!! Pro Soccer (which was released for NES in 1989 under the title Goal!) and its 1992 Super Famicom sequel Super Cup Soccer (confusingly also known as Goal! in North America and Super Goal! in Europe).

These were a group of football games that were part of a series that appears to have run until the Japan-exclusive title Takeda Nobuhiro no Super League Soccer for the Super Famicom.

It is the second Jaleco Sports collection from Rock It Games, with the company previously having joined forces with City Connection earlier this year to release the baseball-focused Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded on Steam and GOG.

Notably, this new football-themed collection appears to be missing a few titles and ports, so it doesn't exactly represent a complete overview of the series and all of its games. But if you've ever been curious to check out either of these titles, this looks like it could be a nice introduction, featuring some new additions like remote play and rewinds.

Here is a list of features for each game:

Goal! / Moero!! Pro Soccer (NES, 1988-1989):

Choose from 24 different teams.

Includes Exhibition matches, Tournaments, and Penalty Kick shootouts modes.

Adjust your team's formation and playstyle before each match.

Take direct control of your goalkeeper during critical saves.

Compete head-to-head or team up against the CPU.

Unleash powerful kicks that bend and blast toward the goal.

Complete manuals in English, French, Dutch, German, Spanish and Japanese.

Check out the details on the preserved original box art.

Goal! / Super Goal! / Super Cup Soccer (SNES, 1992-1993)

Choose from an international field of 24 teams.

Includes Match Play and Super Cup tournament modes.

Multiple play perspectives, including full field "radar".

A closeup instant replay of scoring shots.

Special moves... kick, block, head, bicycle kick, pass or steal.

Choose from 4 defensive formations.

Complete manuals in English, French, Dutch, German, Spanish and Japanese.

Check out the details on the preserved original box art.

If this sounds like it might be up your street, you can wishlist the collection on GOG now.