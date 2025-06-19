The IGS Classic Arcade Collection will be released on PC (via Steam) later this year, the publisher H2 Interactive has announced (thanks Gematsu!).

IGS (or International Game System Co., Ltd) is a Taiwanese developer that is probably best known internationally for its involvement with Cave's DoDonPachi series of bullet hell shooters, being behind the 2001 title DoDonPachi II: Bee Storm and the PolyGame Master arcade board used for DoDonPachi DaiOuJou (as well as various other arcade games).

Remarkably, the company is still going strong today in 2025, with this "classic arcade" collection bringing together eight titles from the company's past, with new difficulty options, the ability to save/load anywhere, and the addition of online multiplayer support. This includes six beat 'em ups, a run 'n gun shooter, and a more straightforward fighting game.

Here's the full list of the games that are included:

Knights of Valour: Super Heroes

Knights of Valour Plus

Knights of Valour 2 - Nine Dragons

Oriental Legend

Oriental Legend Spooky

Martial Masters

Demon Front

The Gladiator

As you may already know, the collection was originally released on the Nintendo Switch back in 2023, getting a 6/10 from our friends at Nintendo Life, who praised the selection of the titles that were included, but ultimately felt the presentation fell short, thanks to its lack of screen filters, as well as the subpar audio emulation and slowdown encountered on certain titles. But now, H2 Interactive and IGS are opening the game up to PC players, with the Steam page listing a 2025 release.

You can wishlist the game here.