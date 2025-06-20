Pixel Co. Ltd, the Japanese developer behind shoot 'em up games like Xelan Force, is working on a new project, that is due out this year for Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam).

Bounty Sisters, as the new project is called, is set to feature character artwork and ship designs from artist Shūjirō Hamakawa / Shuzilow.HA (the TwinBee series, Gokujō Parodius, Sexy Parodius), as well as music from Junya Nakano (Mystic Warriors, X-Men, Final Fantasy X) and Miki Higashino (Gradius, Suikoden).

It was originally announced last year, back in July, with the developer initially sharing concept art of the three playable female characters and some of the ship designs.

However, since then, it has also received two more promotional videos as well as a few additional screenshots, giving players a slightly better look at the title and its steampunk-esque aesthetic.

As of right now, the developer hasn't shared too many details about the story, other than that it sees players taking control of one of three sisters, who are also bounty hunters, named Dorothy (Dot), Bethany (Betty), and Frannie (Francis). Each sister has their own unique vehicle, with the game seeing players tackle various natural and mechanical threats that stand in their path.

Here's the latest promotional video, which debuted last December and features footage of the game in action: