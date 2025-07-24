A new Resident Evil game has just been released, but there's a catch — it currently only seems to be playable at a single Namco Funscape arcade in the English town of Romford.

Resident Evil 2: Dead Shot is a new light gun shooter based on the 2019 Resident Evil 2 Remake from Capcom, and is the result of a partnership Bandai Namco and Capcom.

It is still in active development, with the game still having some way to go before it is considered complete. However, it recently came to light on Tuesday (July 22nd) that an unfinished version was being tested in a UK arcade in the South East of England, thanks to the website Arcade Heroes and one of its readers toby7ten, who managed to capture some footage of the machine in action.

This was then followed one day later with even more footage of the work-in-progress game from the online publication IGN, who also managed to head to the location to film some additional video and share their own playthrough of the upcoming title.

According to these reports, the unfinished game, at present, seems to only offer two episodes, named Prologue and Hunted, with the remaining three chapters being greyed out.

The first scenario takes place within the Raccoon City Police Department, with Leon and Claire splitting up to search for survivors, while the second seems to carry on immediately after that and deals with the pair having to escape the biomechanical weapon, T-00/Mr. X, while fending off zombies.

Each of these episodes appears to be divided into a 7 subsections into total, which culminates in a final boss battle.

It should be highlighted that this isn't the first time that the Resident Evil series has received a game modelled after the lightgun genre, with diehard Resident Evil fans likely having memories of playing spin-offs like the Resident Evil Gun Survivor games or the Chronicles series.

This, however, seems to represent only the second lightgun game based on the Resident Evil series to hit arcades since the series's beginnings, following Resident Evil Survivor 2 - Code Veronica (which was released in arcades in 2001), with the rest of those titles mostly being released across consoles and PC.