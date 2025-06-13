Earlier this week, a couple of listings appeared on Amazon for physical PS5 and Nintendo Switch versions of Simon the Sorcerer Origins, suggesting Smallthing Studios point-and-click revival of the Adventure Soft classic is still on the way.

It's been a while since we last heard any official news about Simon the Sorcerer Origins, with the last trailer being shared back in March of last year as part of the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. That trailer seemed to indicate it would be released before the end of 2024.

However, since then, things have been pretty quiet, with the Steam Discussions page being filed with people asking questions about what happened to the title.

Now, though, it appears we've finally got an update on the status of the title, with these latest listings sharing that the physical versions for PS5 and Nintendo Switch will be released on October 21st, 2025, and that the game has seemingly switched publishers from Leonardo Interactive to ININ Games.

In fact, this seems to be the mystery game ININ has recently been teasing on social media recently, though it appears, judging from the company's recent tweets, that the Amazon pre-orders may have gone up a little premature.

So here's what we'd be teasing right about now... if our bloomin' new game hadn't been leaked! If you don't know what it is, guess away. And if you do. Well, you'll totally get what this is! pic.twitter.com/38bccvG0Sr June 11, 2025

Right now, there's been no information shared about the digital versions for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, but we imagine we won't have long to wait at all before more information is made available.

The physical versions are priced at $29.99.