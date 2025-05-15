A selection of over 200 beta GBA, DS, DSi And 3DS carts could be at risk of falling into the hands of a private owner, it has been revealed.

The non-profit preservation group Video Game Preservation Museum was in discussion with the seller about dumping and preserving the carts. However, it was revealed yesterday that the seller backed out of the arrangement after being contacted by other individuals, presumably with higher offers.

"A rather unfortunate update," said VGPM's social media account yesterday. "People have contacted the seller, and we're not able to back these up anymore. We have tried making offers above £25,000 to save the carts, but this has been rejected. We're hoping to at least be able to hand pick some carts from the lot."

A ton of beta games are being sold and the non profit who were prepared to dump them lost the deal Could go very badly fellas Yeah that's DS Rhythm Thief — Jon Cartwright (@jon.gvg.io) 2025-05-14T21:14:11.237Z

At the time of writing, discussions on the Obscure Gamers Discord server reveal that there may be some way of buying the more interesting cartridges for preservation rather than the entire batch.

It has also been revealed that the same seller has multiple development kits they intend to sell.