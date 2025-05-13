The Kickstarter campaign for the Blu-Ray release of the Jeff Minter documentary Heart of Neon is scheduled to launch later this month on May 22nd, 2025.

If you're a fan of the video game studio Llamasoft or its ruminant-loving founder Jeff Minter, then you probably have already heard about the documentary in the past.

Directed by Paul Docherty (who has a background in both film and games), the long-awaited tribute to the legendary UK developer has been in development for several years now, promising to offer diehard fans of the maverick developer one of the most detailed looks at Minter's career yet, featuring interviews with industry executives from Microsoft, Sony & Atari as well as those who know him best.

It's no surprise, then, that when Digital Eclipse decided to make its 2024 interactive documentary Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, its editorial director Chris Kohler decided to get in touch with Docherty to license some of the incredible interview footage he has amassed, rather than go through the exhausting process of starting all over again from scratch.

If you've played Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, you will no doubt have seen some of this footage documentary included on the timeline of Minter's career. However, as Kohler informed us in an interview last year, these sections really only represented a small fraction of what Docherty has been working on behind the scenes, and aren't necessarily representative of what Heart of Neon will actually be like when it is finally released to audiences.

As Kohler stated, "Heart of Neon isn't like a game-by-game recitation of Jeff’s career. Heart of Neon is really about the man... It’s about his connections with his fans throughout a lifelong career."

In a press release, Docherty, for instance, referred to the documentary as "the unique opportunity to witness the video game industry evolving, as seen from the perspective of an outsider...who never gave up" and called it "an extraordinary story that no fan of the history of video games can afford to miss!"

If you want to make sure you don't miss the Kickstarter campaign when it goes live, you can sign up to be notified when the crowdfunding for the documentary starts here.