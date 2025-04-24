Update [Thu 24th Apr, 2025 11:30 BST]: According to a new YouTube video, the Anbernic RG 557 will go on sale tomorrow on April 25th, 2025 at 6:00 PM Beijing Time (11am BST/6am EDT).

The emulation device will be available to buy from Anbernic's website, with the price starting at $234.99, as part of a $15 off deal lasting until April 28th, before eventually rising to $249.99. Judging from the comments below the video, this is a bit more than many were expecting, with several commenters expressing disappointment with the current price point.

If you're in the US and planning on ordering one, please bear in mind that Anbernic has recently suspended shipments from China to the US. As a result, you'll want to select the US option, to get one delivered from its warehouse located in the States.

A few videos have already started appearing with some first impressions of the device, including the one below from Retro Game Corps:

Original Article [Thu 10th Apr, 2025 11:30 BST]: After months of leaks, Anbernic has finally revealed the Anbernic RG 557 with a new video on its YouTube official channel (as spotted by the website notebookcheck.net).

This new video, which was uploaded just two days ago, confirmed that the upcoming Android-based emulation device will feature a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen (technically 5.48-inch), which is capable of outputting a 1920x1080 resolution, and revealed that it will also be available upon release in two different colour variants: translucent purple and white.

In addition to this, the video also demonstrated some footage of the device running a bunch of games for various retro platforms including everything from the Nintendo GameCube to the Nintendo Wii, Wii U, PS2, PSP, and PS Vita.

As we hinted at above, the device first broke cover earlier this year, when sites like SiliconDen and RetroHandhelds.gg noticed a mysterious unmarked handheld for Android being shown at CES 2025. Both of these reports suggested at the time that the handheld would feature a 5.5 inch 1920x1080 resolution screen, LPDDR4 8GB storage, Bluetooth (5.1), and a six-axis Gyroscope, and also stated that it would be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Custom G2 chipset.

As of yet, Anbernic hasn't confirmed what chipset the device will be using, with pretty much all we have to go by being the information in the video and the brief summary that's available in the video description:

"ANBERNIC RG 557 features an ergonomic grip and a complete redesign, available in purple and white. It boasts a 5.48-inch AMOLED screen with a 1920x1080 resolution, ensuring sharp visuals, vibrant colors, high contrast, and responsive touch. With robust performance, it effortlessly handles retro games, large mobile titles, AAA streaming, and classic PC game emulation. Its user-friendly RG front end makes it accessible for beginners."

No release date or price has been publicly announced, but we'll do our best to keep an eye out for more information as it appears.