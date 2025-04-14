Nintendo recently updated the Mega Drive / Genesis portion of its Nintendo Switch Online offering, bringing three new games: Streets of Rage, Super Thunder Blade, and ESWAT: City Under Siege.

As spotted by Gaming Hell on BlueSky, the addition of Streets of Rage is especially interesting, as it's now the only legal way to play the game online with a pal.

"Because the XBLA set and the Mega Drive collections are delisted, this is the last remaining *official* way to play SOR1 online with a friend," says Gaming Hell.

Surprise update to the Mega Drive app on Switch Online- Super Thunder Blade, ESWAT: City Under Siege and Streets of Rage, the first one. (Because the XBLA set and the Mega Drive collections are delisted, this is the last remaining *official* way to play SOR1 online with a friend.) — Gaming Hell (@sarahssowertty.bsky.social) 2025-04-11T06:54:20.077Z

While Streets of Rage 2 generally gets all of the praise and attention, we've got a massive soft spot for the original game here at Time Extension. It might not be quite as complex and deep as its successor, but back in 1990, it felt like it was leagues ahead of the competition—and its music is still utterly fantastic.

Sega has been delisting many of its classic collections across all formats, which has led some to speculate that the company is looking to launch its own subscription service.

Sega's Western boss, Shuji Utsumi, has previously said that such an offering would be "very interesting" and that the company is currently "evaluating some opportunities".