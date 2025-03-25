Adam Saltsman, the co-founder of indie publisher Finji and the developer of the one-button endless runner Canabalt has just released a new PICO-8 game, and it will no doubt look a little familiar to you if you're a fan of Jordan Mechner's Prince Of Persia.

Prince of Prussia, as the fun new title is called, is a mashup of Prince of Persia and Wolfenstein, which sees players taking control of the prince as he navigates 15 levels populated by Nazi soldiers.

The aim of the game is to use your platforming prowess to make your way through each stage, eliminating these gun-wielding guards with a knife, while also avoiding traps and locating the switch that inevitably opens the door to the next level.

good news y'all! You know that prince of persia / wolfenstein mashup you've been craving? PRINCE OF PRUSSIA is out now! adamatomic.itch.io/prince 🔪 Fix your nazi problem. the old-fashion way 🏃 Leap over the things 💀 Probably fall off some things nobodys perfect 📈 15 levels !! Ⓜ️ RATED M FOR MATURE — adamatomic (@adamatomic.bsky.social) 2025-03-24T02:36:49.839Z

In order to attack enemies, you'll have to grab a weapon on the first stage, which is achieved by walking the spikes at the bottom of the screen, with players from then on being able to automatically kill enemies by walking through them (jumping doesn't count).

Truth be told, the game is incredibly simple and straightforward, from the graphics down to the design of its levels, but that doesn't stop it from being a satisfying homage to the classic titles and one that is bound to eat into your free time once you get started.

You can play the game here in your browser of choice.