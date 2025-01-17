The original Prince of Persia game is now playable on the Sega Dreamcast, thanks to the homebrew developer memorix101.

The port is currently in alpha and was built using the work-in-progress Dreamcast SDL2 library from the programmer Troy Davis.

According to the Dreamcast developer @Falco_Girgis, memorix101 faced "numerous setbacks due to being the first person to flex many of its features", but ended up working closely with the creator of the software to troubleshoot issues and hopefully improve the tool for future projects.

I'm porting the classic Prince of Persia for #dreamcast . 🙂 SDLPoP is now available for Dreamcast. You can play the classical way against the time or use a quicksave feature (which will cost you time⌛) pic.twitter.com/Ac07vNayOk January 16, 2025

The port is based on SDLPoP — a disassembly of the DOS version of the game — and also incorporates some new Dreamcast-exclusive features such as VMU icons and quicksaves. Using these quicksaves will reportedly cost you time toward your goal, however, meaning players will have to be careful about when and where they use it.

You can download the CDI for the game now from the project's GitHub page.