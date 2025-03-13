Update #2 [Thu 13th Mar, 2025 15:00 GMT]: The first trailer has been released for Night Striker Gear, as part of a recent Dengeki Online livestream.

During this livestream, it was revealed that the new game from M2 would be coming to Nintendo Switch as well as PC.

From what we can understand from this announcement, the Switch version will initially be released as a download code for those pre-order the limited edition version of Operation Night Strikers — an upcoming collection from M2 comprised of various emulated versions of Operation Wolf, Operation Thunderbolt, Night Striker, and Space Gun (which will launch on August 7th).

The new game, however, will eventually receive a standalone release. Though no date has been given just yet.

1st footage of Night Striker Gear in motion, lifted from Dengeki's livestream. No doubt M2 or Taito will release this themselves in better quality soon but for now, here it is — (@ohfivepro.bsky.social) 2025-03-13T13:43:52.038Z

While we wait for M2 or Taito to release the trailer in higher quality elsewhere, you can currently watch the trailer for the game on BlueSky, courtesy of OhFivePro, or head over to the original livestream (the trailer is shown at 2:56:26).

Update #1 [Thu 14th Nov, 2024 16:35 GMT]: As part of its Zuntata Night 2024 November issue livestream, which took place earlier today, Taito and M2 have shared the first few images from Night Striker Gear, which was being described at the event as "a completely new work".

The images show three new stages called "City 1", "Sky 2", and "Sewer 2", and offer a look at some of the fancy environmental lighting effects that have been added to the title, as well as the revised UI that now features an additional element representing the player's Gear level. You can take a look at the new images below:

As well as providing our first look at the new game, M2 and Taito also revealed that the game will be launching on PC (via Steam). As things stand, no console versions have been revealed, and a release date for the title is still unknown. But we'll keep an eye out for more announcements as they come.

Original Article [Wed 13th Nov, 2024 14:30 GMT]: Taito has announced that M2 is currently working on a new follow-up to the 3D arcade shoot 'em up Night Striker.

Released in 1989, the original Night Striker saw players step behind the wheel of a futuristic armored vehicle, with the ultimate aim being to take down an evil terrorist organisation and rescue a kidnapped scientist and his daughter. At the time, it took advantage of Taito's Z System arcade hardware and featured 2D sprite scaling, similar to that seen in Sega's Super Scaler games Space Harrier and After Burner, to give players the impression of a 3D world.

Console ports were later released for the Sega Mega CD (1993), Sony PlayStation (1995), and Sega Saturn (1996), with all three of these being exclusively released in Japan.

The new entry from M2, which is called Night Striker Gear, will feature pixel art and sprite scaling similar to the original game, according to the announcement on Taito's website, but will also introduce a new "Gear System" that aims to provide "simple and exhilarating" gameplay.

It is currently unknown what platforms it will be released on, or when exactly it will launch, with Taito telling fans to expect a more in-depth reveal from M2 tomorrow at the Zuntata Night 2024 November issue.

In addition to this news, Taito and M2 have also revealed that they are working on a reissue of the original arcade game for PC. This will be packaged alongside the light gun shooter Operation Wolf under the name Operation Night Strikers and will be released sometime next year, in 2025, with the Steam page currently being available online to wishlist.

These arcade reissues will reportedly contain multiple versions of each arcade game and will come with the added benefit of being able to apply CRT filters, save/load at any time, and upload your scores to an online leaderboard, as well as the option to use the Japan-only Cyber Stick for further authenticity.

Both of these announcements follow the recent inclusion of Night Striker in Taito Arcade Memories Vol. 2 for the Egret II Mini micro-console.