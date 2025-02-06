Taito has revealed that M2's previously announced Operation Night Strikers collection will be coming to Nintendo Switch later this year and that it will also now feature two more classic Taito arcade titles in its line-up of games (thanks Gematsu!).

In case you missed the original announcement from last year, Operation Night Strikers was first unveiled as an anthology for Steam that bundled together Taito's 1989 arcade shoot 'em up Night Striker and the 1987 light-gun game Operation Wolf. Since then, however, Taito has announced it will now be heading to the Nintendo platform as well and has also revealed a full list of games that we can expect to be able to play when it launches later this year. This includes previously unannounced versions of Night Striker and Operation Wolf, and two other Taito arcade games: Operation Thunderbolt and Space Gun.

Operation Thunderbolt is the 1988 sequel to Operation Wolf and sees the Green Berets Roy Adams and Hardy Jones travelling to Africa to rescue hostages who were aboard a hijacked plane. Meanwhile, Space Gun, on the other hand, is a 1990 light gun shooter that takes place aboard a space freighter that has been invaded by fearsome aliens. Players must navigate the ruined vessel, searching its dimly-lit maze of corridors for survivors, while blasting away the various creatures that stand in their way.

Here is the full list of titles included in the collection:

Operation Wolf: Arcade, Famicom, NES, SEGA Master System

Operation Thunderbolt: Arcade,SNES

Night Striker: Arcade, Mega CD

Space Gun: Arcade, Sega Master System

The collection is slated for a release later this year and has a Steam page available that you can wishlist now.