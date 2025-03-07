We hate using lazy comparisons, but there's no getting around the fact that the upcoming indie title Monsterpatch is basically what happens when you combine a farming sim with Pocket Monsters.

Developed by Sean Young (not the one from Blade Runner and Dune, we assume), Monsterpatch is described as a "cozy monster-collecting RPG with farming and town-building elements" which places you in the shoes of "a wizard prodigy" who is tasked with exploring "a floating continent that's teeming with magical creatures known as MoNs."

The Kickstarter page adds:

With the ancient power of your wand and spellbook, you can catch and train MoNs, battle other wizards, chop trees, mine ores, harvest crops, and much more! Along your journey you'll come across cities ruled by magical Houses, with each of them being led by a powerful Archwizard. There are many treasures to collect, items to craft, and mysteries waiting to be discovered...

You can select a pair of MoNs from one of six starters (sound familiar?), and you'll have to take down nine magical houses (not gyms, honest), each of which rules over a city and is led by a powerful Archwizard.

A 4v4 battle system is featured, offering "fast-paced, strategic" gameplay and the ability to customise your team of MoNs. "Return to your town at any time to plant some crops, harvest some fruit, or relax with the MoNs you've caught. Maybe some NPCs will even move into your town."

More info about Monsterpatch will be revealed when the Kickstarter campaign launches on March 25th, but in the meantime, let us know your thoughts on this interesting-looking title by posting a comment below.