Earlier today, GoRetroid announced a new Game Boy-style handheld called the Retroid Pocket Classic.

The company first teased the new emulation device in a Valentine's Day post, hidden in the background of an image advertising the Retroid Pocket Flip 2. Here the design of the handheld was partly obscured, however, leading to a ton of debate online over what the company might be planning, with some speculating it could be a cheaper alternative to Ayaneo Pocket DMG.

Now, though, the brand new handheld has finally broken its cover, with GoRetroid taking to social media to offer us our first proper look at the portable game console, which is the company's first vertical design since the original Retroid Pocket.

As part of this announcement, GoRetroid stopped short of announcing any internal specs but revealed an image of the device and the seven different colour designs that the company is planning on releasing: pink, teal, lime green, blue, yellow, and two DMG-inspired colourways.

From this image, we can see that the handheld lacks an analogue stick but will feature a D-pad, as well as X, Y, A and B buttons on the front of the machine. There is also a front-facing speaker positioned on the lower-right of the device, in addition to centred start and select buttons, and an additional home button situated just below the screen.

We'll keep you posted when more news is revealed.