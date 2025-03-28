Update [ ]:

AYANEO has lifted the lid on its Pocket ACE handheld.

The device boasts the following features:

1620 x 1080p 4.5" LCD with a 3:2 "golden ratio"

Snapdragon G3x Gen 2

D-pad and dual Hall-effect analogue layout

6000mAh battery

40W fast charging

0916B ultra-wideband vibration motor



4.5" LCD with a 3:2 golden ratio📺



Powered by Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 D-pad × S&S retro layout🚀



Paired with upgraded Hall-effect joysticks 6000mAh battery + 40W fast charging 🔋



Original Story: Thu 13th Mar 2025

AYANEO has already released some impressive retro-focused handheld devices recently, including the Game Boy-style Pocket DMG and the candy bar-like Pocket Micro—but the Chinese firm isn't done with this sector of the market, it seems.

"For years, we've dreamed of a retro horizontal handheld with powerful performance, perfect size, and stunning aesthetics," says AYANEO in a post on social media. "It's 2025, it still hasn't appeared. So, we decided to make it ourselves! AYANEO Pocket ACE – the dream machine for retro gamers."



The company hasn't shown any images of the device yet, but promises to reveal more information soon.

We know it will be a landscape-orientated device from the initial post, but what else do you think AYANEO has in store for this product? Let us know with a comment below.

