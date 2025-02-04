Yesterday, we reported on speculation that new US tariffs on imported goods could cause the price of retro gaming handhelds from China to rise in price.
We're now seeing various US-based manufacturers report that they may have to increase the cost of their own items for the same reason, as China is where they source their components and parts.
As RetroTink creator Mike Chi notes, these new tariffs are causing headaches for small companies, giving them "little notice" to adapt:
Engineer and modder Voultar—creator of the SNES Edge Enhancer and Wii U NAND-Aid—points out that the "newly imposed tariff has changed everything," and pleads with people to support small businesses as much as possible:
HD Retrovision, which produces some of the best AV cables for vintage hardware, fears that the constantly shifting sands make it tricky to price goods fairly:
While Trump hasn't budged on tariffs relating to China, it's worth noting that he has postponed similar action against Canada and Mexico by a month.