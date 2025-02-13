A new gaming handheld is paying tribute to the classic Nokia N97. Created by Sugar Cubes, the N97 Elite features a sliding mechanism inspired by the classic mobile phone, and comes in special Gundam and Dragon Ball designs.

According to Notebook Check, the N97 Elite isn't all that exciting when it comes to specs, however. It's rocking 2019's Snapdragon 855+ system-on-a-chip, along with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The screen measures 4.7 inches from corner to corner, and sliding it back reveals a set of gaming controls, although analogue input is absent.

Intended for the Chinese market, the N97 Elite retails for CNY 1,499, which is approximately $205. Early reviews have been pretty negative so far, so unless you really like the design, this might be one to pass on.