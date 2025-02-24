One of the more welcome surprises of 2024 was the revelation that GTA 3 would be unofficially ported to the Sega Dreamcast.

Developed by a team led by SKMP and built using KallistiOS software, the port was an incredible example of what Sega's 128-bit console is capable of in the right hands.

Now, the same developer has announced that work has begun to bring GTA: Vice City to Dreamcast, and you can see it in action below.

As you can see, it's still very early in the process—there are graphical issues and no sound—but when you look at how rapidly the GTA 3 port progressed, it's hard not to be optimistic that this will be fully playable in a short space of time.

In fact, since The Sega Guru posted the video above, developer SKMP has shown off a more advanced video which includes audio:

Vice City launched on PS2 in 2002, and would later be released on PC and Xbox. The PS2 version sold a staggering 14.2 million copies, and total sales of the game across all formats stand at over 17.5 million.