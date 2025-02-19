A Chinese company called 8086YES!, which was previously behind the Pocket386 and Pocket8086, has recently announced a new portable MSX2-compatible laptop computer, which is being referred to online as the MSXBOOK (thanks 4Gamer!).

According to the page for the new machine, the unofficial device is based on the One Chip MSX (OCM), which was released back in 2006, but has been reconfigured into a portable form factor that makes it easier to use on the go. It features a 9.7-inch LCD screen upcycled from an iPad 2, capable of outputting a 1024x768 resolution image, as well as a backlit mechanical keyboard.

This is in addition to a pair of built-in amplified stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm audio output jack to plug in your headphones. The power for the device, meanwhile, comes from a built-in 4000mAh lithium battery, which can be charged via USB-C and is expected to stay powered for approximately 4 hours on a single charge.

Other notable features include its external cartridge slot that you can plug your existing games into, a pair of slots for DB9 joysticks or gamepads, two ports for USB, and the ability to store data externally on a 4GB SD Card. It is also possible to take advantage of the additional "Turbo" speed settings (5.37/8.06 MHz) according to the description, with the device also supporting VGA/CVBS/S-Video Output.

As the developers state, the device supports KDL firmware but doesn't come with the firmware installed. Instead, you'll either have to do this yourself or reach out to the developers over email to do this for you.

The device is being sold through the website Tindie for $215.00 but is currently sold out with a mailing list available to alert you when it is back in stock.