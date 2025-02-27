AYANEO has announced that it is ending production of its promising Flip KB and Flip DS handheld gaming PCs.

Clearly inspired by the iconic Nintendo DS, the two devices sport a clamshell design, with one opting for a full QWERTY keyboard while the other has a dual-screen setup. Both are powered by potent Ryzen 7 chipsets and, at the point of pre-order, had insanely lofty price tags.

If you got your pre-order, then consider yourself lucky, as AYANEO has said that no further units will be produced, and unfulfilled orders can either be exchanged against other AYANEO devices or be refunded.

Here's the statement:

First and foremost, we want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and enthusiasm for the AYANEO FLIP crowdfunding campaign. Your trust in our vision has always been the driving force behind our innovations. After careful consideration and evaluation of our product roadmap and strategic priorities, we regret to announce that there are currently no immediate plans to proceed with the production of the AYANEO FLIP. This decision was not made lightly, but we believe it is necessary to ensure we focus on delivering exceptional experiences through our existing and upcoming product lines.





(Apologies for the terrible skill on display here, but I can't film and play at the same time 😅) The @AYANEO__ Flip DS is legitimately insane. Wii U, 60 FPS, complete with both screens *and* motion aiming. I'm in heaven 😍(Apologies for the terrible skill on display here, but I can't film and play at the same time 😅) pic.twitter.com/RRNmoHOCAF April 18, 2024

AYANEO says that it can "understand this news may come as a disappointment, and we take full responsibility for any frustration caused." It adds that "while the FLIP project is paused indefinitely, we remain dedicated to pushing boundaries in handheld gaming technology, and your feedback will continue to shape our future endeavours."

When we reviewed the Flip DS, we came away impressed with how it could replicate the DS, 3DS and even Wii U experience, but lamented the considerable cost and poor battery life. In the case of the Flip KB, we said the keyboard is useful, but again, the price and battery were less impressive.