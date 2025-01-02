The classic System 16 arcade title Shinobi has been ported to SNK's Neo Geo system by h0ffman.

The footage of the game shown here has been captured on a Neo Geo CD, with the data being loaded from a physical disc. However, h0ffman says that there are plans to port the game to the MVS and AES Neo Geo systems, too.

No release date has been given, but h0ffman says it's "very soon."

Originally released in 1987, Shinobi marked the debut of Joe Musashi, and the character would appear in multiple sequels over the years across systems such as the Genesis / Mega Drive, Game Gear, PS2, GBA and 3DS.

A new Shinobi game is currently in development at Wonder Boy: Dragon's Trap / Streets of Rage 4 studio Lizardcube.