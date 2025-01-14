Update [ ]:

Retro-Bit has confirmed that it is distributing P47 II outside of Japan.

The game will cost $54.99 / €64,99 and features:

First official release to Genesis and Mega Drive consoles preserving gameplay from over 35 years ago

Featuring packaging artwork from renowned illustrator Tankro Kato, famous for his plastic model box art

Phantom Fighter 16-bit Cartridge for Genesis and Mega Drive compatible consoles

8mm CD of the original P-47 II MD soundtrack

Full-colored instruction manual

Reversible cartridge inlay sleeve

Individually numbered commemorative slipcover

The pre-order window runs from today until February 16th 2025.

Speaking to Retro-Bit regarding his work on the new cover art for the game, Tankro Kato said:

Congratulations on the release of P-47 II MD. I was deeply honored when offered the role of illustrating the main visual. The passion of the original developers in crafting a visually effective game within the limitations of the time greatly inspired me. I hope my illustration captures that same spirit - single glance draws the viewer in while the details reveal the intensity behind it. A few hints to interpret the artwork: The chaotic beams emitted from a defeated boss symbolize the alternate historical timeline in which the game is set. The erratic lightning discharge references the nickname ‘Thunderbolt’, while also amplifying the dynamic energy of the scene. In the background, a fleet of aircraft seems to be flying towards peace, but their composition may suggest they are pursuing enemies left behind. Did you feel a hint of a sequel in the unresolved battle depicted in the illustration?

Original Story: Update [Mon 2nd Dec, 2024, 10:35 GMT]: City Connection has announced a release date for P47 II for the Sega Mega Drive. According to the information shared on a recent livestream, the game will be released on March 13th in Japan and is currently available to pre-order now on Clarice Disc and Amazon Japan for ¥8800.

Pre-ordering from Amazon will net you the bonus of a soundtrack CD, while Clarice Disc is offering a set of two large badges for those who reserve a copy ahead of time from its store.

City Connection has also revealed a special event to be held in Japan on March 2nd at the Sumida Industrial Hall in Kinshicho, Tokyo, where players will be able to reserve a copy of the game in person for a special novelty, as well as a lottery competition where 10 winners will get a poster featuring Tankro Kato's art. This lottery is open to those who follow @Claricedisc on social media and retweet the competition post.

Original Article [Mon 8th Apr, 2024 13:30 BST]: During this year's Shooters Fes in Japan, City Connection revealed the news that it will be releasing the Mega Drive port of Jaleco's horizontally-scrolling shooter P47: The Phantom Fighter — almost 30 years after it was originally cancelled.

Just to give you a quick bit of history, P47: The Phantom Fighter is a game that was developed by NMK and published by Jaleco in the arcades in 1988. It was later released for the PC Engine/TurboGrafx-16 in 1989 and also came to various other platforms such as the Amiga, Amstrad CPC, DOS, Atari ST, Commodore 64, and ZX Spectrum under the title P47: The Thunderbolt in Europe.

A port was planned for the Sega Mega Drive under the name P47: The Freedom Star, but never ended up being released — though it has occasionally been playable at events in the past and its soundtrack appeared on the SUPER Rom Cassette Disc In JALECO album by City Connection's Clarice Disk label in 2015.

According to City Connection's announcement, the game will be released under the title P47 II and will also feature box art from Tankro Kato, a Japanese painter and illustrator known for their work on Hasegawa model kits.

No release date has been revealed just yet. But If you want to see the game in action, you can check out some footage over on Mikado Game Center's live stream (footage starts at about 6:37:55).