Don't worry if you haven't heard of the game Marlow in Apocalyptic Acid World, because, prior to writing this news item, I hadn't either.

Developed by Amaweks and inspired by The Great Giana Sisters (which, as the developer jokes, was influenced by a certain Italian plumber), Marlow sees the player navigating a "vast apocalyptic world by jumping, stomping on enemies, collecting crystals, throwing Molotov cocktails, and breaking blocks with your head across 4 worlds in 17 levels and 5 Boss battles."

As you can see from the trailer, it's impressive for a ZX Spectrum release. Much of this is down to the engine it's running on.

"This project was only possible thanks to MPAGD Gen2, a modified version of the engine by Xavisan that expands memory usage beyond 48kb, without which the complex title screens, introduction, and ending, as well as the large number of music tracks, screens, and code, would not have been possible," says the developer.

What's really impressed us, though, is the effort that has gone into the physical release of the game. Available for just 12.90 Euros, the game comes with a full-colour inlay and a cassette covered in artwork.

As you can see from Indie Retro News' photos below, it looks absolutely fantastic.