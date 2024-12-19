Losing a loved one is a hard experience and an event that everyone deals with in a different way.

For developer Zhou Yichen, the best way to deal with that grief was to create a Game Boy title which pays tribute to his grandmother, who recently passed away.

"I always believed that games can record people’s life and spread love," he says on social media, sharing a short gameplay clip from GRANDMA.





A small gameplay of my work “GRANDMA”



Just to commemorate my grandma, I will always love and remember you.



The first clip shows the player character moving in with their elderly grandparent after she has a fall and cannot properly look after herself. The second clip shows her passing, with the player character being reminded of her presence when interacting with various items in the house.

Writing on Instagram (thanks, Retro Dodo), the developer says:

Half a year ago, my grandma accidentally fell down at home and was injured and unable to move. In order to accompany and take care of her, I moved to my grandma’s house and lived with her. This year’s Double Ninth Festival, my grandma left us peacefully. In the past six months, we have woven many memories together.

"Just to commemorate my grandma," continues Zhou Yichen. "I will always love and remember you."