Elden Pixels, the developer of the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC Metroidvania Alwa's Legacy, has expressed an interest in bringing the game to the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis in a recent post on social media.

Previously, the company has already created an 8-bit NES port of the game's predecessor, Alwa's Awakening, but has now said that is hoping to go through with a 16-bit version of its sequel and has posted a screenshot of what that port could potentially look like.

"As you may have noticed, we haven’t posted much lately but that’s because we’ve been really busy," wrote Elden Pixels on Twitter/X. "We’re not making an announcement but here’s a screenshot of something that we want to make happen. Alwa’s Legacy #16bit, 320x224 on Mega Drive."





The screenshot shows the main character Zoe, who in the game's story has been transported to the magical land of Alwa, standing in what looks to be a revised version of the town of Westwood — one of the many locations players visit in their adventure.

The camera is pushed in closer on the player than in the original game, with the backgrounds boasting some fairly remarkable pixel art showing another section of the town's docks and a bunch of mountains disappearing into the distance.

It all looks really impressive and is definitely something we'd personally like to see more of in the future if Elden Pixels decides to continue working on it.

Elden Pixels has asked people to "let us know what you think", so if you too want to see this become a reality, it might be a good idea to let them know there's an interest in seeing this come to pass.