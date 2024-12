Anbernic has shown off its next emulation handheld, RG34XX.

The new device will come in four colours: indigo, green transparent, red transparent, and black.

It boasts a 3.4-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 720x480 and runs on a 64-bit Linux OS.

"Over 30 platforms" are supported, including PSP, N64, NDS, DOS, DC, and PS1.

There's 5G Wi-Fi, HDMI-out and Bluetooth 4.2.