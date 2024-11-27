We've been following Derek Pascarella's efforts to update Capcom vs. SNK 2 for a while now, and he's just revealed that his forthcoming translation patch will include some interesting bonus content.

The most interesting bonus feature is the ability to download a save file to your VMU which unlocks everything in the game.

You can also watch a Japanese TV commercial (with English subs).





November 26, 2024

Furthermore, @ItsFantasticAC has contributed translated interviews from the game's Japanese guide, which was released in 2001 but never made it out of Japan.

The content is tucked away in the game's main menu, in the spot that would normally be occupied by the now-dead "Network Mode".

This is shaping up to be a pretty significant patch, and one I personally cannot wait to get my hands on.