GOG.com has announced that the original version of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis will launch on the PC-based platform on September 25th.

The game launched on PS1 on September 22, 1999, and would be ported to PC the following year. It was remade for modern systems in 2020.

Just like Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2, the team at GOG has "made the best version possible."

This version will include:

Full compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows 11

6 localizations of the game included (English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese)

Mercenaries Mode included

Improved DirectX game renderer

New rendering options (Windowed Mode, Vertical Synchronization Control, Gamma Correction, Integer Scaling and more)

Improved graphics engine initialization and restart

Improved video subtitles

Improved options dialog

Issue-less task switching

Improved mouse cursor visibility

Full support for modern controllers (Sony DualSense, Sony DualShock4, Microsoft Xbox Series, Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Logitech F series and many more) with optimal button binding regardless of the hardware and wireless mode

While this re-release is very welcome news, some fans have jokingly pleaded with GOG to delay its launch for three days so that it can match up with in-game events:

Delay it to September 28th Daylight! You must! Just 3 days! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TyXZG6t5Rh September 23, 2024



Still, I am very happy the original is coming back. My favourite OG #ResidentEvil3! pic.twitter.com/3gEazNk143 Epic! I can't help but feel there was a slight missed opportunity to release it on the 28th of September, though. 😉Still, I am very happy the original is coming back. My favourite OG #ResidentEvil September 23, 2024

"Join Jill Valentine, the heroine and amazing survivor of the notorious disaster at the mansion, as her nightmare continues," reads the official description of the game. "After resigning from S.T.A.R.S. Jill now prepares to head out of Raccoon City...but it's not going to be easy. Caught in a town crawling with flesh eating zombies, more than ever she must rely on brute force and cunning to find a way to escape alive. This unique adventure intricately reveals more of Umbrella Corporation's nightmarish plot and picks up just hours before the events from Resident Evil 2."

You can wishlist Resident Evil 3 right now by heading over to the GOG website.