A new fan translation patch has just been released for the Ukiyotei-developed SNES game Skyblazer, which sets out to reincorporate a bunch of elements into the action sidescroller that were previously removed from the Western versions of the game.

Among these is the reintroduction of various names and story elements referencing Hindu mythology and Buddhist cosmology, which were stripped out of the English release back when it was initially launched in 1994.

In the original Japanese, for instance, the main character "Sky" is repeatedly referred to as Karura (in reference to divine bird-like creatures from Japanese and Hindu mythology), the mysterious old man is called Brahma after the Hindu God of the same name, and Sorceress Arianna is referred to as Vishnu (another of the other supreme deities in Hindu mythology). In addition to this, various shrine locations are also named after the Eight Legions, a group of Buddhist deities — something which was again removed from the US release in favour of more generic fantasy titles.

This new patch is the work of Krokodyl, whose translations we've previously covered on the site before. They were the person responsible for creating fan translations for the Satellaview games Dynami Tracer, Treasure Conflix, and Koi Wa Balance, as well as language patches for various Dokapon games.

You can download the patch now from Krokodyl's GitHub, which is where you'll also be able to read their thoughts on some of the choices they had to make while translating the game.