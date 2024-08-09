Update [Fri 9th Aug, 2024 11:00 BST]: City Connection has released more details on its upcoming reissue of Under Defeat (as spotted via Gosokkyu).

In the announcement, it was revealed that the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 in Japan on December 5th. According to the game's website, versions for Xbox Series S/X and PC are also planned but no release date has been announced as of yet.

A digital version of the PS4, PS5, and Switch game will be priced at ¥3980, while a standard physical edition for both the PS5 and Nintendo Switch will also be available for ¥4960. There's also a limited-edition Black Box being offered as well for ¥8,800, which includes the game's original soundtrack, a fan book featuring interviews and artwork.

You can view the Japanese store page on ClariceDisc here

Original Article [Sat 6th Apr, 2024 12:00 BST]: Shooters Fes is currently taking place in Japan, and the first bit of big news is that G.rev's Under Defeat HD is getting an expanded version for modern systems.

The confirmed platforms are Switch, Xbox Series S/X, PS5 and PC.

TAKEx0FF is the team behind the conversion and also worked on the recent Akai Katana and Deathsmiles 1 and 2 ports for modern systems.

This new version will also include a new soundtrack by Shinji Hosoe.

Originally released in arcades in October 2005, Under Defeat was ported to the Dreamcast in 2006, but only in Japan.

Under Defeat HD, a high-definition remaster, was released for the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2012.

The Dreamcast version of the game was recently translated into English by fans.