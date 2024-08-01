Update [Thu 1st Aug, 2024 12:30 BST]: The Kickstarter is now live for Shadow Gangs Zero, offering the chance to pick up the game for Neo Geo MVS & AES, Sega Dreamcast, Mega Drive / Genesis, Steam, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PS5.

The modern versions are currently available as digital downloads, whereas the retro platforms can be bought as physical editions that include regional variants to make sure the game fits right at home in your extended collection.

You can visit the Kickstarter page here to look at the individual tiers. Rewards are expected to ship between December 2025 to March 2026. A demo of the game for Neo Geo is also available to download, just to give you a taste of what to expect from the project.

Original Article [Tue 9th Apr, 2024 15:30 BST]: JKM Corp, the developer behind the Ninja action game Shadow Gangs, has revealed that it will be releasing its next title Shadow Gangs Zero for the Neo Geo, Sega Dreamcast, Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

From what we've been able to gather, Shadow Gangs Zero originally started life as the "16-bit" port of Shadow Gangs for the Neo Geo AES & MVS but has since grown into a slightly more ambitious project, featuring altered level layouts, additional stages, more animation frames, and a redone soundtrack.

It was initially announced back in January 2024 on Twitter and has since been subject to various updates across social media — the latest of which concerns the reveal of a Sega Mega Drive / Genesis version.

Big announcement regarding Shadow Gangs Zero:



I will make a Sega Megadrive/Genesis version!

It will be part of the coming Kickstarter!



Had some free time, and started looking into the blast processing development!, also many people asked for this version, so now it's time! — Shadow Gangs (@ShadowGangs) April 8, 2024

The game, much like the original, will see players taking control of a character named Dan, who is the current master of the ninja order, as they embark on a perilous quest to rescue their family from the Shadow Force crime organisation. However, JKM Corp promises a "different [experience] for people who finished SG1" that is much "longer" than the original.

There's no footage of the game available yet from what we can tell, but JKM Corp has been posting some of its progress on the Neo Geo version online.



This is how Dan fighter and overall sprites and animations will look like for Shadow Gangs Zero.

This is the final polished version of this move.

All the 6 char of the first lev demo are done.

We are now doing the backgrounds of the Kick demo. NeoGeo Update:This is how Dan fighter and overall sprites and animations will look like for Shadow Gangs Zero.This is the final polished version of this move.All the 6 char of the first lev demo are done.We are now doing the backgrounds of the Kick demo. pic.twitter.com/Ah1F7sEROc February 28, 2024



This a secret area in the forest level, that I removed from Shadow Gangs original.

It will be included this time on SG Zero. Shadow Gangs Zero:This a secret area in the forest level, that I removed from Shadow Gangs original.It will be included this time on SG Zero. pic.twitter.com/FZ9DtAqhxi April 8, 2024

JKM Corp ultimately plans to launch a Kickstarter in the future to fund all of these projects, with the developer previously giving a tentative release date of 2025. A sequel Shadow Gangs II is also planned for the future, but the development of that game won't begin until work on Shadow Gangs Zero is completed.