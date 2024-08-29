Tozai Games has announced that Irem Collection Volume 2 will be released in Japan for PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on November 28th (as reported by 4Gamer).

The collection, which includes GunForce, GunForce II, and Air Dual, will be available to purchase digitally for 3,520, with standard and deluxe physical versions available for PS5 and Nintendo Switch for ¥4,400 and ¥9350. As of writing, ININ Games and Strictly Limited Games — the title's western distributors — have yet to release their own updates on the status of their releases. We've reached out to them both for comment and will amend the article if we hear back.

It's safe to say the rollout of these Irem Collection titles has been a bit of a mess. When the first game was released digitally late last year, it was subject to various issues at launch, which "postponed" the release of the second volume while the company worked on a patch. Despite that, Tozai Games and ININ Games has already revealed what titles will be in Irem Collection Volume. 3, with fans doubly unsure on when they'll be able to get their hands on those games.

To add to that, throughout all this, Strictly Limited Games has been accepting pre-orders for physical editions of all three volumes, as well as two further volumes (that are as yet unannounced) but has so far only managed to ship the PS4 versions of the first volume, with the Switch & PS5 currently of that collection still "being scheduled".

If you were one of those unfortunate people to order the volume 1-5 boxset sight unseen, we have to imagine you're probably feeling pretty fed up at this point, and we can't exactly blame you.

We'll do our utmost to chase more information about these releases. For now, if you have received your PS4 version of Irem Collection Vol.1, please let us know in the comments!