After revealing the Retroid Pocket Mini last week, GoRetroid has wasted no time in unveiling yet another emulation-based gaming handheld, announcing the existence of the Retroid Pocket 5 on social media (thanks RetroHandhelds/Notebook Check!).

According to this announcement, this brand-new device will feature a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen, capable of outputting a 16:9 aspect ratio image at 1080p, which is similar to the specs of the AYANEO Pocket Air that was released last year.

This makes it a notable improvement over the previous handhelds in the Pocket 4 series, including the Retroid Pocket 4 and Retroid Pocket 4 Pro, which opted for a 4.7-inch IPS screen instead.

As with the recent Retroid Pocket Mini announcement, we don't have a whole lot of specifics yet when it comes to certain things like the release date, price, or internal specs — only a few images showing off its modern, ergonomic design, black colour scheme, and dual LED joysticks. So there's not a whole lot for us to talk about just yet, beyond speculation on how it will potentially stack up to Pocket Air once it is released.

We'll keep you posted once more information is revealed. But, for now, we'd love to hear your initial thoughts in the comments below.