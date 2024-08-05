Earlier today, City Connection announced a partnership with the Japanese artist and homebrew game creator RIKI to bring five of their NES / Famicom homebrews to Nintendo Switch inside of a single collection, called RIKI 8Bit Game Collection (thanks Gematsu!).

The collection will include the jumping action game Kira Kira Star Night!, the shoot 'em up Astro Ninja Man DX, and three interactive chiptune albums called 8Bit Music Power, 8Bit Music Power Final, and 8Bit Music Power Encore. All of these feature music from a diverse list of Japanese composers.

The collection will be released on November 28th, 2024 in Japan and will cost ¥4,980 digitally and ¥5,940 at retail. A special edition is being produced that will sell for ¥9900, and will come with additional extras like an art book, a CD containing music from 8Bit Music Power Encore, a desk pad/underlay, and limited-edition packaging. And those who pre-order either the regular edition or the special edition via clariceshop will also get a bonus cassette tape containing music from 8Bit Music Power Encore.

Here is a list of the composers for each game:

Kira Kira Star Night! - KUNIO, Takeaki Kunimoto, Yuriko Keino, Yuzo Koshiro, Nobuyuki Shioda, Tappy, Manabu Namiki, hally, Bun, Manami Matsumae, Takeshi Yokemura, Robokabuto, and Yasuhisa Watanabe.



Astro Ninja Man DX - Omodaka (Soichi Terada), Masahiro Kajihara, Takeaki Kunimoto, Yuriko Keino, Saitone, Professor Sakamoto, Hiroaki Sano, Nobuyuki Shioda, Tappy, hally, and Keishi Yonao.



8Bit Music Power - Omodaka (Soichi Terada), Masahiro Kajihara, Takeaki Kunimoto, Yuriko Keino, Saitone, Professor Sakamoto, Hiroaki Sano, Nobuyuki Shioda, Tappy, hally, and Keishi Yonao.

8Bit Music Power Final - IPPO (Ippo Yamada), Manabu Namiki, Yu Shimoda, ZUN, SEXY-SYNTHESIZER, Tappy, TECHNOuchi, TORIENA, Norio Nakagata, Junya Nakano, naruto, hally, Hige Driver, Motoaki Furukawa, Bun, Manami Matsumae, Takeshi Yokemura, and Yasuhisa Watanabe.

8Bit Music Power Encore - Takeshi Abo, Kenichi Arakawa, Omodaka (Soichi Terada), Saitone, Hiroto Saitoh, Nobuyuki Shioda, Yu Shimoda, Tomoya Tomita, Takuya Hanaoka, hally, Hige Driver, Bun, Yousuke Yasui, and Keishi Yonao.

You can watch the trailer below. A website for the game is also currently live.