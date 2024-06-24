Konami has renewed a trademark for its Parodius series.

As spotted by @gosokkyu, a trademark for Gokujou Parodius Da! has been filed in Japan. This title is taken from the Parodius Da/Gokujou double-pack released on the PS1 (1994) and Saturn (1995).

The series began life on the MSX in 1988, and was seen as a parody of Konami's seminal Gradius franchise – but, over time, it lampooned other IP from the company, including Antarctic Adventure, Castlevania, Thunder Cross, Ganbare Goemon, Xexex, Tokimeki Memorial and TwinBee.





The final entry in the series is 1997's Paro Wars, a spin-off strategy game which was only released in Japan. In 2007, Konami released Parodius Portable on the PSP, which was the last release to feature the brand.