If you count yourself among those who love Sega's Virtua Racing, then you may be interested to know about Super Polygon Grand Prix — a new retro-inspired racer coming to Steam Early Access later this year.

Developed over four years by the indie developer Rozz Games, it recently came to our attention thanks to a viral tweet in which the game's director shared a video of the game and talked about their fear and excitement ahead of its release.

pic.twitter.com/oEmvLRaIeh I'm not EA im not Codemasters, Im not Ubisoft, I'm a broke bloke in my 40s making a game. Its close but I'm excited and REALLY scared. Thank you for your support x. https://t.co/xbctWrcits June 22, 2024

According to the game's description on Steam Super Polygon Grand Prix (or SPGP for short) aims to let you "relive the style and excitement of 90s arcade racing boom" as you race against 29 other players on the track and find the perfect lines to come out on top.

It is initially set to launch later this Summer in Early Access as an arcade-style experience, and will gradually add new vehicles, tracks, modes (career mode, local multiplayer), and features (online leaderboards) throughout the year, up until its full release on PC & consoles.

If you're interested in checking it out, you can wishlist it now on Steam. We've also reached out to its developer to find out a bit more.