The Analogue Pocket appears to have some more competition via the Chromatic handheld, which runs Game Boy and Game Boy Color carts via FPGA emulation.
Equipped with the "world's only 160x144 pixels sunlight readable backlit display" which is protected by "super scratch-resistant sapphire front crystal", the Chromatic comes in a magnesium alloy shell, which will surely give the device a premium quality.
It also has "ultra-durable PBT buttons" and video-out via USB-C. As well as running original Game Boy and Game Boy Color carts, it will also run its own dedicated physical games, too. It can run off x3 AA batteries, but an optional rechargeable battery pack will also be made available.
Oculus founder Palmer Luckey is involved with ModRetro, the company behind the Chromatic. He founded ModRetro Forums in 2009.
The Chromatic will cost £158 and comes with Tetris for Chromatic. It's expected to launch this Christmas.