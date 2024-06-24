A new near-complete handheld from Anbernic has leaked online on the Chinese video-sharing site BiliBili (as spotted by RetroHandhelds)

The new handheld, which is called the RG40XX, looks to borrow from the design of the RGCube with its RGB-lit analog sticks and will also contain the H700 chipset that was previously featured in the RG35XX Plus, RG35XX H, and RG35XX SP. It is expected to have a 4" screen and is reported to be output a resolution of 640 x 480.

No information has been revealed yet about battery life, pricing, or pre-order timings, but three colour options were shown in the video. These colours include white, blue, and black.

We'll try and keep an ear out for official information as it arrives.