Numskull has announced that Taito's Qix is joining its Quarter Arcades range this year.

Originally released in 1981, Qix is one of the few Taito arcade games to be created in North America – it was developed by husband and wife team Randy and Sandy Pfeiffer. A commercial smash in coin-op form, it was later ported to a wide range of home systems.

"Dive into the captivating world of early 80s arcade gaming with TAITO’S timeless, QIX – now faithfully recreated by Numskull Designs for your enjoyment," reads the PR. "Experience the thrill of strategy and precision as you face off against the relentless QIX in this iconic arcade masterpiece, all from the comfort of your own home or office. Take control of a diamond marker and must draw lines to claim territory on the playfield while avoiding enemy sparks!"

In other news, Bubble Bobble is returning to the Quarter Arcades lineup later this year.

Both machines are scheduled to begin shipping in October. You can pre-order them here.