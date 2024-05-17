Indie developer Puppet Combo is bringing its PS2-style horror game The Glass Staircase to modern consoles, it has been announced.

Described as "a frightening homage to PS2 survival horror and Italian zombie movies," the game requires you to "uncover the horrible secrets of the manor as your friends disappear one by one."

The Glass Staircase was originally launched on PC in 2019 and features music composed by MXXN.

Puppet Combo is effectively one person – Benedetto "Ben" Cocuzza – and is famous for its low-fi, '80s-style horror video games, which also include such delightful titles as Babysitter Bloodbath, Meat Cleaver Mutilator, Nun Massacre and Spiders.

Here's the synopsis, taken from the game's official store page:

It's been a long time since you've seen your parents, hasn't it? Not to worry, girls. Just listen to the voice on the intercom. Do what they say. They've provided you a home. They've provided you food. They will make you into good girls.

This old house has never treated you wrong, now has it? Now be good girls, all of you. The Master will need you to be strong during these troubling times. ● Fixed camera angles to escalate the dread- you never know what you’ll find waiting just around the corner…

● Nostalgic PS2 graphics, with thematic and mechanical nods to classic survival horror games.

● Eldritch secrets lurk in the bowels of this house…drag them into the light.

● Put together the pieces of a haunting story by collecting letters from the past, unraveling the mystery of the mansion and its dark history.

Remember: Good girls take their medicine. Good girls do their chores. Good girls go home.





The Glass Staircase is coming to consoles May 24th! Next Friday



A frightening homage to PS2 survival horror and Italian zombie movies. Uncover the horrible secrets of the manor as your friends disappear one by one.



The game launches on the 24th May, 2023 on Switch, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.