The PS2 is home to some amazing horror games, including Rule Of Rose, Silent Hill 2, and Kuon.

If you're a fan of these titles and want to learn a little more about how they're so effective in scaring you witless, then you might be interested in trying out PS2 Cam Acolyte, a new Windows-based tool which allows you to fully control the in-game camera in a limited number of these titles.

"This is a lightweight Windows exe for using camera hacks and other cheats/debugging tools on PS2 games running on the PCSX2 emulator," reads the game's GitHub page. "Just run ps2_cam_acolyte.exe while playing a game in PS2, connect a second controller and use it to fly the camera around, enable/disable lighting, etc."

One of my hobbies is hacking in free cams to old PS2 horror games so I can look at everything. I just open sourced PS2 Cam Acolyte, a simple Windows exe that supports a handful of games(SH2, SH Origins, Kuon, Rule of Rose). Just run it alongside PCSX2: https://t.co/bblKBvUeyM

Support is "currently focused on PS2 horror games (in particular early prototypes) and will expand over time," adds the developer. "Every game supports a free cam mode, but some games have other cheats or debugging tools such as disabling shadows or pausing gameplay."

Here's the full list of currently supported titles:

Kuon (Aug 2nd Prototype)

(Aug 2nd Prototype) Rule of Rose NTSC UC

NTSC UC Silent Hill 2 (Director's Cut) EU

(Director's Cut) EU Silent Hill 2 (July 13th Prototype)

(July 13th Prototype) Silent Hill Origins NTSC UC

The same developer has also produced their own horror title, Withering Rooms. You can try out the demo on Steam now.