The PS2 is home to some amazing horror games, including Rule Of Rose, Silent Hill 2, and Kuon.
If you're a fan of these titles and want to learn a little more about how they're so effective in scaring you witless, then you might be interested in trying out PS2 Cam Acolyte, a new Windows-based tool which allows you to fully control the in-game camera in a limited number of these titles.
"This is a lightweight Windows exe for using camera hacks and other cheats/debugging tools on PS2 games running on the PCSX2 emulator," reads the game's GitHub page. "Just run ps2_cam_acolyte.exe while playing a game in PS2, connect a second controller and use it to fly the camera around, enable/disable lighting, etc."
Support is "currently focused on PS2 horror games (in particular early prototypes) and will expand over time," adds the developer. "Every game supports a free cam mode, but some games have other cheats or debugging tools such as disabling shadows or pausing gameplay."
Here's the full list of currently supported titles:
- Kuon (Aug 2nd Prototype)
- Rule of Rose NTSC UC
- Silent Hill 2 (Director's Cut) EU
- Silent Hill 2 (July 13th Prototype)
- Silent Hill Origins NTSC UC
The same developer has also produced their own horror title, Withering Rooms. You can try out the demo on Steam now.