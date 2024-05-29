If you played Virtua Cop 2 on your Dreamcast, you probably played it via the Sega Smash Pack: Volume 1, which also featured the likes of Altered Beast, Golden Axe and Sonic the Hedgehog, all running under emulation.

However, Virtua Cop 2 was also released as a stand-alone game in Japan – and if you're a purist, this might be the version you want to play today.

If that's the case, then you're in luck – Derek Pascarella has kindly created a patch that translates a few pieces of Japanese text into English.





"Announcing my new English translation patch that almost didn't even need to be created," Pascarella says on social media, adding:

As a standalone game, Virtua Cop 2 was only released in Japan. However, Sega Smash Pack: Volume 1 included an English-language version of the game. Mostly because I could, I decided to swap in the English assets from the Smash Pack release to produce a standalone version. Certainly, it adds very little to gameplay experience, other than on-screen messages, VMU save/load messages, level title screens, and VMU metadata.

You can find the patch – along with instructions on how to use it – here.