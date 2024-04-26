Usually, we have a pretty good idea of what upcoming titles are going to be in Hamster's record-breaking Arcade Archives series.

The publisher – which has worked with Nintendo, Tecmo, SNK, Konami and Namco on its series of retro classics – ordinarily tells us what forthcoming games are a few weeks in advance, so we have the opportunity to get sufficiently excited.

However, Hamster is breaking with tradition for its May 15th release – it's keeping it under wraps until the big day.





But whatever it is, it'll be released on May 15th#アケアカ #ナムコ pic.twitter.com/zGGUzlu5kO Next up for Namco on Arcade Archives will be..... a mysteryBut whatever it is, it'll be released on May 15th #アーケードアーカイブス April 25, 2024

There's a reason that date is significant – it marks the 10th anniversary of the Arcade Archives range. It made its debut on the PS4 back on May 15, 2014, with Crazy Climber, Ninja-Kid, and Rygar all launching on the same day in Japan.

Rumours suggest it may be something that's never been previously ported to home hardware before. Fans are already speculating that it could be the Smash Bros.-like Outfoxies to 1998's Techno Drive.

