We're big fans of Digital Foundry's "DF Retro" series here at Time Extension. So it's safe to say when we discovered that it had recently updated its playlist with another insightful deep dive into a memorable period of video game history, we couldn't help but check it out.

The video, in question, focuses on the industry-changing launch of the Sony PlayStation across the US, Japan, and Europe, and is a whopping 2 hours and 45 minutes long in total. It includes a look at the conditions that initially led to the creation of the console, special insights from the Digital Foundry founder and former Sega Saturn magazine managing editor Rich Leadbetter who witnessed the PlayStation launch firsthand, and an analysis of every launch title that was released across the three regions.

It also includes comparisons to other platforms (where possible), going into detail on how these games stacked up to their counterparts on the Sega Saturn, SNES, and in the arcades.

This list of games covered in the video includes:

From what we've been able to find out, the video was previously only available to the channel's supporters on Patreon but is now freely available to watch online. It's currently sitting at just 1.1k views on YouTube, which seems a bit criminal given how much work clearly went into it.