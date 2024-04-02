Masayuki Kibe, a writer known for his involvement in the Japanese variety show Game Center CX has just launched a new video-game-themed game show on TV Asahi (as spotted by Gosokkyu!)

The show, which is called Pajapiko, is described as a "gaming slumber party" and will feature various celebrity guests donning their best pajamas and playing games together on a couch. It is being broadcast at 00:45 (JST) every Tuesday in Japan and is hosted by the Japanese comedian, singer, and YouTuber Eiko Kano.

The first episode, which aired earlier today, was themed around the original Street Fighter, and also contained a preview of Meteor Arena — a new smartphone game set to release in the country in Summer 2024.

The guests who were part of this inaugural show included the Japanese idol Kyohei Takahashi, the cosplayer ayaka0131, and the internet personality RFujimoto. The next episode, meanwhile, will feature the violinist Sumire Hirotsuru, as well as Atsuhiro Tsuda (from the comedy duo Diane).